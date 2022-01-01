By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered a ritualist camp that was disguising as a private security outfit at the Ikorodi area of the state.

The police said they discovered some shallow graves where people were buried. Already, three suspects connected to the illegal outfit- Israel Okon, 42; Joe Nwoke Charles, 35, and Ishola Kazeem, 64 are in the police net. Recovered from the place were some human skeletons,18 expended cartridges, eight dummy wooden guns, charms, a banner with the inscription of the name of the outfit : ‘ Citizen For Peace and First Aid Mission of Nigeria’ and a Golf car with registration number USR 158 HP.

One of the human skulls was recovered from Kazeem who confessed to be a herbalist.

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosusaid detectives attached to Sagamu busted the camp based on credible intelligence. According to Odumosu, innocent citizens were being arrested, detained and tortured in the illegal security facility.

“Investigation revealed that the illegal outfit was recruiting and training young Nigerians who were kitted with uniforms and accoutrements similar to those of government agencies in Nigeria.

“While we were clamping down on the camp of the illegal outfit at Sagamu road, at about 10am, on December 11, 2021, a shallow grave was discovered where human skeletons including the skull of a victim who was allegedly arrested and tortured to death were found.”