Last Sunday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Southwest Women Leader, Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, clocked 64. As usual, the amiable politician marked her birthday with a thanksgiving service held at the Archbishop Vining Anglican Church inside Ikeja GRA,Lagos. This was followed by an exclusive reception at her Allen Avenue, Ikeja residence, with some select family members, friends and political associates in attendance.

Lagos State Government through the Office of Civic Engagement also felicitated with the Yeyesewa of Lagos. In a message signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, the governor stated that Nelson deserves the accolades showered on her as a proven progressive, a leader, a mentor, a visionary personality, and political strategist.

In his own message, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, felicitated with the women leader. “Happy Birthday to our women leader, Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, may God bless you with more wisdom. At 64 you are still strong and vibrant. Many happy returns,” he said.

Nelson is an A-list progressive politician in Lagos State and a front-row member of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu political establishment. She served as the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation between 1999 and 2003. She had also served as the Women Leader of Lagos State Chapter of APC and later made the South West Women Leader of APC. She is the only female member of the influential Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of Lagos State.