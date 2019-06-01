Christopher Oji

A part-time student in the Department of Hospitality Management Technology of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus, Joseph Mayowa, has committed suicide.

The 34-year-old, allegedly killed himself by drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be sniper after a misunderstanding with his girlfriend, Olokodana Bolaji, 24, a graduate of the same Institution.

He was rushed to the hospital by his neighbours when his girlfriend raised the alarm, but he gave up the ghost as he was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

Lagos State Police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana said Bolaji told police investigators that she and Mayowa dated for nine years, but that he was fond of beating her.

He said Bolajo stated further that while she was with Mayowa in his room, they had a quarrel which resulted to physical violence.

According to her, when she could no longer take the beating, she ran into the toilet and locked herself inside, but when she returned she met Mayowa gasping for breath with an empty bottle of sniper beside him.

Bala said: “Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba visited the scene at Eyita area of Ikorodu. The body of Mayowa was deposited at General hospital mortuary for autopsy while Bolaji was invited for questioning. Investigation is ongoing to determine whether it was actually a suicide case or murder.”