Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

A pregnant COVID-19 patient reportedly delivered a baby boy on Saturday through caesarean section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre, Lagos

Giving an additional update, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu said with the latest development the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from state isolation facilities stands at 608.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also announced the discharge of 67 more patients from four isolation centres after testing negative for two consecutive tests for the coronavirus virus.

The governor said the feat was another validation of the state government’s determination to stamp out the coronavirus from the state, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria with over 2,000 recorded cases.

‘I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, a pregnant COVID-19 positive patient was delivered of a baby boy through the caesarian section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre. Both mother and baby are doing well,’ the governor announced at the briefing.

‘Today’s achievement is a pointer that our strategies in Lagos State are working and yielding the desired results. It is also a sign of victory and motivation for us as we push ahead in the battle against the pandemic coronavirus.

‘Also, 67 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients, 22 females and 45 males including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians and a Chinese – were discharged to join the society.

‘The patients, 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, 2 from Lekki and 8 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres, were discharged having tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.’

Governor Sanwo-Olu enjoined Lagosians to support the government in its drive to rid the state of COVID-19 by complying all directives and safety protocols.

‘As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection and hoist the flag of victory at the end of it all.

‘As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I urge you all to take responsibility and play your part for a #COVID19FreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos,’ he stated