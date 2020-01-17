In order to administer land excised by the Lagos State government, a strategy has been prepared by the state to ease operation in that direction.

The State government has concluded plans for the preparation of strategy to guide the development of land, hitherto, acquired in some villages.

An excised land is land that has been released by the government to the indigenes of the area who originally owned the land before the government acquired it. This means that the land is no longer under government acquisition and processing of a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) is possible.

Consequently, the authorities are seeking an Expression of Interest for the preparation of development plans for the excised villages in the state.

According to the state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the preparation of the development guide plans became necessary in view of the fast growth of development within the excised lands throughout the state.

Upon completion, the development guide plans for excised villages are expected to bring about environmental sustainability by instituting lower order plans which include local plans, neighbourhood plans and action area plans, among others.

This move is also capable of impacting considerably the THEMES agenda of the State Government by promoting the liveable city ideals of the Lagos State Government, ministry officials added.

The THEMES agenda is the present administration’s blueprint to develop the state. The THEMES represents Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; and, Security and Governance.

Ministry officials added: “In view of the importance of the project, government has invited bids from credible and experienced consultants that are registered with the Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC).

“The deliverables include reconnaissance and preliminary survey; preparation of base map; stakeholders’ meeting; data collection and analysis and existing road upgrading designs, among others. “The bid is open to consultants duly registered to practise in Nigeria, with impeccable track record of good performance in urban and regional planning practice. However, two or more firms can come together to form a consortium.”