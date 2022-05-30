By Christopher Oji
A Lagos based businessman and Politician, Prince Usman Shodipe Dosunmu, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police to look beyond the surface of the recent fire outbreak that ravaged the Apongbon Bridge Market on Lagos Island.
Dosunmu, who is also a journalist, explained that he made the call following a pending case of over N1 billion monumental fraud against a businessman, Dapo Alli Balogun, who he alleged converted his properties at the market to his personal business.
He has, therefore, urged the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to order a full scale investigation into the role of some senior officers of the EFCC, who he claimed have compromised in the investigation of the burnt market. He said the market got burnt, a few days before the operatives of the EFCC were to take stock at the market, adding that the burning of the market was suspicious and that the businessman they were investigating should be held responsible.
However, in a swift reaction, Ali-Balogun said Shodipe-Dosunmu was lying about the whole issue.
“I was a member of Alliance for Democracy(AD) and he was in the PDP. I was given the work on merit by the Federal Government to manage the market, but I was called by a big time politician that the Minister of Works said we should stop work at the market, as the market belonged to the PDP government; and being an AD man.
