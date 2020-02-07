Maduka Nweke and Chinwendu Obienyi

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that the current administration would do everything possible to provide decent homes to ensure it plays its part in reducing housing deficit in Nigeria.

The governor during the official handing over of keys to the allottees of Alhaji Kayode Jakande Gardens, located at Igando area of Lagos State, congratulated the allottees, noting that housing is critical to the development of any economy and that this was part of the Lagos State social intervention scheme.

According to him, “this is just the beginning of the testament of what we plan to do because in this current administration, we see shelter as a critical component of every individual. For this reason, our vision of a greater Lagos in which everyone prospers, embraces all irrespective of social or economic status. “Governance is about making an impact in people’s lives and so we are happy that this has restored some form of hope to the allottees. We will continue to develop mortgage solutions and I am assuring those who missed out in this scheme, not to lose hope as more innovative housing schemes are on the way”,he said

He further said that as a matter of policy, the state government is strategizing and intervening at all points to ensure more and more homes are made available through budgetary allocation. “We are currently engaged in discussions with our partners to see how we can solve the housing challenges so that we can build more housing units and make it at low cost for our people to get access to it. All housing schemes which were initiated but uncompleted by previous administrations are now being speedily worked upon and I am promising that before the end of this year, the Igbogbo II, Sangotedo, Odo-Onosa/Anyadelu in Agbowa axis and Egan Igando housing schemes will be ready,”he revealed.