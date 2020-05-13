Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has prosecuted 185 cases within the months of March and April 2020 from 3 magisterial districts of Ogba, Ebute-Meta, and Ikorodu.

This is contained in the monthly report of district prosecutors released yesterday by the state Ministry of Justice

In the report, made available by Director, Public Affairs, Kayode Oyekanmi, prosecution of the 185 cases was approved after been filtered by the district prosecutors assigned to Ikorodu, Ogba, and Ebutte -Metta magistrate courts.

The creation of District Prosecutors on March 3rd, 2020 as a sub- unit under the department of Public Prosecution to operate in a pilot scheme involving 3 magisterial areas of the state, was adopted as part of the recommendations of the Arthur Worrey led Advisory Committee on Police prosecutorial power in magistrate courts inaugurated in January, 2020 by the State Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice.

In the recommendation, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee, Fola Arthur-Worry Esq, in January 2020 said a sub-unit of the DPP office should be established in 3 Magistrate Courts to filter charges presented by Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to the magistrate courts.

He added that the involvement of the sub -unit of the DPP’S Office would ensure that cases presented by the IPO meets the evidential threshold required by the Law.

It will be recalled, that the Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN in his reaction during submission of the report of the Arthur-Worrey Committee, said;

“the operations of the district prosecutors would enhance speedy prosecution of cases before the court. It would also ensure the striking out of cases that disclose no prima facia evidence of offense committed.”

He added that the district prosecutors would henceforth, take over the prosecution of severe and grievous criminal matters before the court.