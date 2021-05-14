The people’s Redemption Party Chairman Lagos State, Alhaji Mustapha Moshood Adekunle has felicitates with Muslim faithfuls in Lagos charging them to pursue peace in all their endeavors in life..

In a statement, the PRP Chieftain said it is only in atmosphere of peace that the state and the nation can move forward.

On the fortcoming Local government election in the state, the PRP boss urges members including 9 councillo rship candidates to take campaign of good governance to the grassroots. He said PRP as a party has being in existence since in the 80s adding that enduring legacies inbued in members by founding fathers of the party Alhaji Balrabe Musa of blessed has put the party ahead of there national parties in the country.

On the issue of security, Alhaji Moshood urges all to be vigilant as one united Nigeria will be stronger and better than a balkanized Nigeria. He urges all stakeholders to remember the ideologies of our founding fathers which is rooted on one united Nigeria.

The statement further said with People Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress APC gasping for air of survival having failed Nigerians, PRP stands a better chance of delivering good governance to Nigerians.

He said with the local government election arround the corner, PRP is ready bro participate in all the b

slots adding that the party will win most of the councillorship slots in the state.