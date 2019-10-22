Moshood Adebayo

The President of Lagos State Public Service Club 1979, Samuel Olufemi Ajenifunja has stressed the importance of regular exercise by civil servants, just as he described the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande as a visionary leader whose tenure will remain indelible among public servants.

He spoke against the backdrop of the 40th anniversary of the club which was established by the Jakande in September in 1979 as well as expressed delight that the club had experienced geometric developmental supports from past administrations

A forum for social and sporting activities among officials of the state public service and the general public has a membership of about 6000.

Sporting facilities available in the club include lawn tennis, table tennis, squad, badminton, snooker, soccer, darts, dominos among others.

Ajenifunja, urged the civil servants to exercise and check themselves regularly, noting that their health is very important to carry out their daily activities.

‘’The members of Lagos Public Service Club say it is not work alone, after work, you have to exercise to have a sound mind and a sound mind for service delivery. You have a to be of stable mind, there was sometimes we have some civil servants who dropped dead, we don’t want this to happen again. We want civil servants to be up and doing, recreate and exercise their body, if you want service delivery, you have to be healthy.

While disclosing that the club has produced twenty-two presidents since its inception, Ajenifunja acknowledged the contributions of the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who also doubles as the patron of the club for his active role towards the development and sustenance

‘’He has deemed it fit to visit the club several times since his appointment as the Head of the most vibrant and articulate public service in Nigeria’’ the club president stated.