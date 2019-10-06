James Ojo Adakole

When Akeem (surname withheld) decided to use one of the mobile public toilets situated in the ever-busy Oshodi axis of Lagos State, he had no inkling that most of them were in parlous state. “It was a terrible experience,” he told Sunday Sun, recounting the experience he had the first time he used one of them.

“Most of these so-called mobile public toilets are largely unhygienic, which poses great danger to residents who use them when pressed. The first time I used a public toilet around Oshodi, I barely lasted two minutes before hurtling out, almost suffocating.”

Like Mr Akeem, many residents of Lagos State are exposed to risk of getting infected with various diseases from using public toilets, which are mostly unsanitary.

Sunday Sun investigations revealed that public toilets in Ojodu-Berger, Ikeja and Oshodi areas of Lagos State were unhygienic and in shambolic state.

The drainages were blocked with decomposing waste that oozed putrid smell. Not far from these toilets were traders selling fruits such as oranges and other wares.

For the fee paid by residents to use the toilets, one would have expected that the managers of the facilities would, at least, provide soaps for people to wash their hands after using the toilets.

For Chibuike David, the thought of using public toilets in the megacity, touted to be the Centre of Excellence, comes with fear because of the consequences that may accompany such move.

He said: “A lot of fear come to the mind of people who use public toilets. There is hardly anyone who would consider using public toilets except in cases of emergencies, when nature calls. For me, I can’t consider public toilets as an option. Because of that I do all my defecation at home so I’m not caught in a situation that would cause me to use a public toilet. The reason for this is not far-fetched. In the first place, it is a public facility and there is high tendency that it will be properly managed. This is unfortunate considering the fact that some people have been contracted to keep such places hygienic. So, I am very scared of using public toilets because of the attendant infections that could follow that. Therefore, people are scared of using public toilets because of diseases.”

Another resident, Miss Chisom commenting on the facilities, said: “There is need to keep these toilets clean because of the dangers that come with using them. I found it difficult to use it when I once had the urge.”

In the same vein, Olabisi Raymond stated: “The public toilets are always dirty, and smelly. They are only cleaned with just water so it’s possible to see stains on the wall tiles. Some of them only wash the floor, but the walls are neglected, some of them do not wash their gutters.”

Similarly, Chiamaka queried why public toilets in the state should remain in unhygienic state, despite the fact that people pay money to use them. The people who supervise the public toilets should manage them properly, to ensure that they deliver quality services to the public.

“Some of the public toilets we have are not so neat, there is need to significantly improve on their state. People pay to use them, so why shouldn’t they be kept well?” Chiamaka queried.

Also recounting his experience, Mr Israel Igiri said: “I have only used it once, at Ojota. The experience was not nice. The toilets are not properly treated. I think they only use detergent and water to wash these toilets, no Izal, Dettol, Harpic or even Hypo. This actually makes you susceptible to toilet infections.

“Going forward, I think the government should get sanitizers, disinfectants and ensure that those who manage these toilets make the environment neat because the look of the facilities is disgusting and irritating. These places should be hygienic because failure to do that jeopardizes the health of the public.”

No less disturbed by the horrible state of public toilets in Lagos is Paschal, who believes that the condition of the toilets has tended to encourage open defecation.

“Public toilets in Lagos are terrible. I once tried to use one, but immediately I stepped into the place, my bowel froze because it was extremely messed and I could stay one second in it. I will never try it again. This does not mean well for a country like ours which is already ranked second on the global open defecation index,” Paschal said.

Adding her voice, Miss Daniela said the situation has worsened the condition of Lagos streets, which are fast becoming preferred destinations for open defecation.

“The roads are already toilets themselves as a result of the bad shape of public toilets in the state. I would rather use the toilets in the nearest bank branches or eateries,” Daniella said.

With the increasing incidence of torrential rain and the flood that accompanies the downpour, a medical practitioner, Dr Precious Irabor, said that unhygienic public toilets portend great health hazards to unsuspecting members of the public.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that using proper toilets and hand washing preferably with soap considerably reduce the transmission of bacteria, viruses and parasites found in human excreta, which otherwise contaminate water resources, soil and food. This contamination is a major cause of diarrhea, the second biggest ailment that afflicts children in developing countries, and leads to other major diseases such as cholera, schistosomiasis and trachoma.

WHO stated that improving access to sanitation is a critical step towards reducing the impact of these diseases. It also helps create physical environments that enhance safety, dignity and self-esteem.

The immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode introduced modern and sophisticated toilets in strategic locations of the state to contain open defecation.

When our correspondent visited one of the toilets situated at Berger, the hygienic situation was top-notch when compared to other public toilets managed by individuals.

Findings, however, revealed that while such toilets operate free of charge, as demanded by the government, officials are persuading users to pay paltry sums for maintenance.

At close examination, this reporter discovered that such donation was not done under compulsion, but voluntarily.

“They didn’t charge anything from me for using the toilet. It is free as stated on the signpost,” a user told this reporter.

An attempt to use the toilet by this reporter also showed it was indeed free.

However, an official in charge quietly said to this reporter: “This place is free. We are the ones maintaining it. We’ll appreciate anything you give us.”

At the signpost leading to the toilet was a boldly inscribed text in the three major Nigerian languages and English addressing the prospective users thus: “The use of this toilet is free. If asked to pay, call 09087284962.”

But several efforts to reach the contact inscribed on the signpost later to ascertain efforts being put in place to prevent exploitation of users among other issues yielded no result as the number was switched off and remained so after many attempts were made by Sunday Sun reporter.

Reacting to findings by this reporter, the Director Public Affairs and Research, Ministry of Environment, Lagos State, Mr Kunle Adeshina, noted that the ministry has not shirked from its responsibilities of inspecting public toilets and enforcing necessary sanctions where anyone of them was found to be below stipulated standard.

His words: “The Ministry of Environment is saddled with the responsibility to monitor the state of the environment in terms of operation and management of public toilets to ensure that they are in conformity with the regulatory standards of the ministry, viz a viz general aesthetic/sanitary condition of the toilet environment. This includes periodic inspection of their cleanliness, ensuring that the surroundings are not overgrown by weeds and vegetative items.

“We also ensure that the sewage tanks are functioning, including the water piping system. There are specific standards that we prescribe for those wishing to operate public toilets and whenever during our periodic inspections, we notice infractions which are not corrected after warnings, we close down such toilets.”