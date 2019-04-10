The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) said it has pulled down 30, out of 80 distressed buildings marked for demolition on Lagos Island.

LASBCA General Manager, Olalekan Shodehinde, disclosed this yesterday.

Shodehinde said the demolition would come in phases because some of the buildings were subject of litigation.

LASBCA had marked 80 building for demolition; following the collapse of three structures on Lagos Island ,within two weeks.

The Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) had said there are over 1,000 buildings unfit for human habitation on the Island.

Shodehinde said the demolished buildings were located at Elegbata Street, Apongbon; Tokunbo Street, by Glover; Inabiri Street, Egatin Street, Ojo Giwa and John Street, among others.

He explained that a committee had been set up to investigate the cause of the Ita-Faaji building collapse, which claimed the lives of 20 people including, including children.

He said the agency is working to formalise the processes that would facilitate official collaboration with professional bodies and non-governmental organisations in the fight against building collapse.

“The motive is to sanitise and rid Lagos of distressed and dilapidated buildings; in a bid to stem the era of building collapse in the state.

“But, presently, nothing is happening in the area and the demolition is suspended, waiting for the report of the investigation committee.

“Before now, there existed some informal collaborations, but, with the current formalisation process, which is still at the proposal stage, the collaboration will become stronger and officially recognised too.”

Shodehinde appealed to residents and all stakeholders to assist government to actualise its objective of creating a safer Lagos by reporting noticed substandard building constructions and dilapidated structures within their locality to the agency for necessary actions.

He also urged all professional bodies in the environment to ensure their associations were dully registered and recognised by the government.