As Lagos State governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, takes oath of office on Wednesday, former commissioner for Public Transportation, Lanre Razak, has urged him to pay attention to the several bad roads across the state to ameliorate the suffering of motorists and commuters.

He also charged relevant agencies such as the Lagos Waste Management Agency and Private Sector Participation operators to redouble their efforts in carting away refuge heaps dotting some major streets in parts of the state to keep the environment clean and avert possible outbreak of epidemic.

In a statement in Epe yesterday, he said the deplorable condition of some of the federal and state roads as well as heaps of refuse have become major concerns to many Lagosians.

The Balogun General of Epe, maintained that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, would bring their wealth of experience to bear in ensuring speedy repair of deplorable roads and bring an end to loss of man-hour and the attendant colossal economic losses being suffered by the people.

He said: “Government should quickly address the heavy vehicular traffic experienced daily on most Lagos roads caused by the damaged portions. The state Public Works Corporation should be made more proactive in fixing bad roads while those responsible for management of waste redouble their efforts to ensure a cleaner Lagos and better environment.

“Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority should also up their game in traffic control to ease the pains of transporters and commuters. It is evident that their current level of productivity is not good enough in addressing the worsening traffic situation across the state.”

Razak also enjoined the new administration to complete all major uncompleted projects inherited from the outgoing administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode such as the flyover at Pen Cinema in Agege, the Oshodi modern transport exchange, the Lagos Airport Road, the roads in Okeyinbo, Mojoda in Epe Division and the Blue Rail Line initiated by the Fashola administration for the benefit of Lagosians.