By Moses Akaigwe

Following allegations by truckers’ unions against the Traffic Management Enforcement Team charged with solving the gridlock on the access roads to Apapa ports, the Lagos State government has declared that is not a party to the extortion going on in the area.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation and chairman, Traffic Management Enforcement Team, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, stated this at a meeting with the unions convened to address accusations that the traffic management team had compromised its responsibility.

Addressing the stakeholders, Fayinka emphatically stated that the Lagos State Government is not party to the extortion going on along the port access roads and its environs.

Fayinka declared all duplicate enforcement groups in the area as usurpers, reiterating that his team remains in charge of all enforcements through the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) with the help of the Nigerian Police Force.

He stressed that officials and individuals beating up drivers and carrying out illegal sanctions are not backed by the state government.

While urging the truckers to speak with one voice about their woes which the stakeholders forum was poised to address, Fayinka was optimistic that the fact-finding gathering would further expose parties responsible for the current state of affairs at the Apapa port area.

The Traffic Management Enforcement Team Chairman advised that attaching physical and graphic pieces of evidence would always go a long way to legitimize their petitions and feedbacks.

Responding to the questions and comments from the stakeholders, the Transport Special Adviser declared that the state government has approved a single ticketing system worth of N800 which will cater to waste management at the parks and also provide tax certificates for truckers.

He explained that this measure is designed to cut down the frequent levy placed on trucks at each local government area by the transport unions.

In his contribution, the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Coordinator, Mr. Nnorom Emmanuel, stated that the Lagos State Government had a role to play in sealing the loopholes that have been created since the E-call up system was initiated.

He added that most of the bonded terminals had been converted to holding bays temporarily, hence the need for prompt clearance of broken down vehicles on the access roads to minimize congestion and investigation of fraudulent activities around the corridor.

Affirming the Special Adviser’s submissions, Chief Superintendent of Police, Adebowale Ganiu, stated that the personnel attached to the Special Adviser’s enforcement team are stationed to back up LASTMA along the port access roads, assuring that more officers would be deployed to remove thugs perpetuating nefarious acts.

In response to the request made by the Special Adviser to the stakeholders to table concerns on the situation at hand, Mr. Rilwan Bello, who is a member of AMATO {Association of Maritime Truck Owners} requested for lands to be allocated for trucks to offload empty containers and to serve as holding bays while waiting for call up, he also requested for the removal of area boys and miscreants.

In another development, the Lagos State Government has inaugurated a 12-member State Road Safety Advisory Council (SaRSAC) to drive the implementation of the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS).

SaRSAC is also charged with creating a road safety blueprint to stem the tide of road accidents and the related socio-economic losses.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday at the State House, Marina, Lagos, Gov. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Chairman of the council, stated that the creation of SaRSAC was vital to the consolidation of the strides made in the transport sector.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu remarked that Lagos as a sub–national government had been in the fore-front in the implementation of global road safety strategies, adding that the establishment of the safety council is a step on the right direction.

The governor further revealed that the council, which also has the Deputy Governor of the State as Alternate Chairman to ensure nothing falls out of the radar, will set the State Road Safety Strategy target(s) in line with the NRSS.

The council, according to him, will ensure coordination between the state and local governments in achieving road safety goals as well as drive the implementation of the NRSS via progress reports from relevant agencies.

Sanwo-Olu also explained that the council would evaluate the results of the national road safety initiatives and invite relevant agencies to defend proposed activities and road safety efforts on a quarterly basis.

He affirmed that the strategies to be implemented will ensure that road infrastructure complies with global standard for safety as well as capacity improvement of relevant agencies, including; Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), and the State Fire Service.

“The Road Safety Advisory Council will develop a funding plan and source funds for strategic initiatives and to oversee endorsement with disbursement of pre-approved funds,” the governor stated.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who is a member of the council, stated that SaRSAC was inaugurated according to the recommendation of the 24-man National Road Safety Advisory Council (NaRSAC) created in 2017 by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who was then the Acting President.

Oladeinde further explained that some of the key strategic initiatives of the 2017 inauguration was to review and upgrade road designs standards; to allocate 20% of the Road Safety Intervention Fund to Non Motorized Transport Initiatives and to establish the State Road Safety Advisory Councils at State level.

The newly inaugurated members of the Council include; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Council Chairman; the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, Alternate Chairman; Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde; Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello; Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo; and the Commissioner for Planning & Budget, Mr. Samuel Egube

Others are Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo; Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo; Special Adviser on Works & Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye; Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Corp Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide; Director Vehicle Inspection Services, Engr. Akin-George Fashola; and Engr. Olutosin Ogunmola.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, stated that part of SaRSAC’s key responsibilities set for State Road Safety Strategy target(s) in line with the NRSS which is to ensure road infrastructure complies with global standard for safety, is already being implemented.

He said this is evident in the road construction and relevant road furniture projects going on in the state, and targeted at ensuring safety of lives and property. He further confirmed that other set targets are equally at different stages of implementation in the state.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.