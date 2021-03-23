By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that state is ready to maximise numerious benefits from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in order to boost its economy.

Sanwo-Olu made this known yesterday, when the Minister of

industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo visited him in office on sensitization about AfCFTA

Adebayo who is also the Chairman committee on AfCFTA

led his members to Sanwo-Olu in order to solicit for the state government support.

In his remark, the minister commended the state government for hosting the Lagos Economic Summit known as Ehingbeti, and also commended the governor for various steps being taking in order to boost the state’s economy.

Sanwo-Olu in his response, appreciated the committee, said his administration would collaborate with AfCFTA to domesticate all implementations for the state to take full advantage of what African economy can offer.

The governor assured that Lagos is putting modalities in place which included roads, infrastructure at Lagos free zone, building three thousand kilometres metropolitan fibre optic, upgrading energy sector among others to collaborate and take ownership at the sub national and regional level.

He commended the leadership of the African Union for the agreement adding that Lagos is improving on the ease of doing business and would set up a local action committee where it would have

a one stop shop for business in order to have an open market to others to access.