By Lukman Olabiyi

Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday inaugurated wife of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and right activist, Femi Falana, Olufunmi as the Chairman, Board of Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) for second term.

Mrs Falana was inaugurated alongside other member of the agency at the state House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Apart from board of LASCOPA that was inaugurated, the governor also swore in members of the Lagos State Market Advisory Council.

While swearing in the members of the state market advisory council, Sanwo-Olu urged them to do all that is required within the ambit of the law to effectively manage and control markets in line with international best practices.

“In carrying out your duties, you must consult widely in order to harmonize the interests of all stakeholders. In accordance with making Lagos a 21st century economy, which is one of the pillars of our administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, I implore you to use your new office to seamlessly engage traders, our market men and women and all relevant stakeholders in order to acquaint them with the policies of this administration”, he said .

For the board of LASCOPA, the governor said:” it is your duty to protect the rights of citizens against unfair, deceptive, and fraudulent business practices, which may result in exploitation, injury, and even loss of lives.

” You must, therefore, perform your duties with a great sense of responsibility: to whom much is given, much is expected. Our consumers are counting on you to protect their rights and interests” .