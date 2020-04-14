Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has lamented the rising cases of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state which he put its figure at 198 cases with 7 deaths.

Sanwo Olu, who is the incident commander, in his sixth update on the plaque, however, expressed happiness with the remarkable number of recovered persons, which he also put at 61, with 3 transfers and 2 evacuations, bringing the total number of active cases to 109.

“What this shows is that while our numbers are definitely rising on the curve, we are also maintaining a 25-30% discharge rate of our active cases which unequivocally shows that our medical interventions and management of the cases are working,” he said.

“On the medical side, since my last address to you on April 4, 2020, we have seen an increase in the total number of confirmed cases nationwide. Lagos continues to lead with the highest number of confirmed cases. Our numbers have gone from 109 as of the last time I addressed you to 198 as of today’s briefing. The number of persons who have died has also sadly risen marginally, from 1 to 7.”

The governor also disclosed that 9 new patients – 3 females and 6 males, who had tested negative in two consecutive test readings were also discharged today. “They are now free to be reunited with their families. This will now bring the total number of discharged cases to 70,” he said.

He assured that his administration was boosting the capacity of its isolation centres to take up more patients.

“Overall, across all our isolation centres in Yaba, Onikan and LUTH, we have the capacity to admit 275 patients. By next week, when we open the isolation centres at Landmark and Gbagada General hospitals, we will have the capacity for an additional 220 beds, including 20 intensive care units.”

He also disclosed that in the last one week, “the government had commenced an active search for cases in communities across the state, all with a view to effectively track and trace community transmitted cases.

“This is important for us to do as we have seen a trend of community transmission in the number of recently confirmed cases, and with the population density of the state being what it is, it is thus imperative that we begin this next phase of identifying and managing new cases as quickly as possible.”

On the issue of insecurity in some part of the state and its boundary communities, the governor lamented that cultists, miscreants and other criminals have sought to take advantage of the lockdown to unleash havoc on people.

“One of our key responsibilities as an administration is the safety and security of the lives and properties of all citizens, and we will not abandon this responsibility at any time. There is no room whatsoever in Lagos State for criminal gangs or miscreants of any kind.

“In fact, over 100 suspects have been arrested in the last 72 hours on account of disturbances. All the suspects have accordingly been charged to court,” he said.

The governor also announced that all the Medium Scale Medium Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises who have taken the Lagos State Empowerment Trust Fund loans and other government programme loans will enjoy a three months moratorium.

This he added would further help to cushion the effect of the lack of economic activities occasioned by the lockdown.