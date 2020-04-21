Lagos Government has said it recorded two new Coronavirus deaths, as the total confirmed cases in the state hit 379.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, through his Twitter handle said “One of the deceased was a 45-year-old Nigerian; male who returned from India in January, 2020. The second death involved a 36 year old Nigerian; female with severe underlying health condition. She had no history of travel or contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case.”

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the discharge of nine more patients, having tested negative twice for the virus.

In a statement, he said the number of discharged patients from the isolation centres in the state was now 107.

“Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Nine more persons, five females and four males, including one foreign national – a Polish, have been discharged to join the society.

“The patients, five from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and four from the Onikan Isolation Centre, were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative twice, consecutively for COVID-19.

”With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities is now 107,” Sanwo-Olu said.