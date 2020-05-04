Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Akin Abayomi, Lagos State commissioner of health, has announced the death of three COVID-19 patients in the state.

Abayomi, who broke the news via Twitter yesterday while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, said the number of fatalities in Lagos has increased to 28.

Lagos has the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria at 1,084 cases.

“62 new #COVID19 infections confirmed in Lagos on the 2nd of May, 2020. Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1084,” he said.

“22 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 males, all Nigerians were discharged.

“This brings the total number of #COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos to 247.

Round pushpin3 more #COVID19 related deaths were recorded, bringing total of such deaths in Lagos to 28.

“StaySafe and always #Maskup #ForAGreaterLagos.”

The lockdown in the state will be relaxed on May 4. Government offices, as well as some businesses, will reopen.

Government also announced new measures to be implemented in the state to reduce the risk of spreading the disease, including a dusk-till-dawn curfew between 8pm and 6am.

In a related development, Osun State announced two new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 36.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo on Sunday, noted that the two cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, (NCDC) at the weekend.

He disclosed that the two cases were the wife and son of a confirmed case in Ife, who died last week.

“Last night, we received results of 53 samples that we sent to the NCDC-accredited testing centre for evaluation, out of which two tested positive and 51 returned negative.

“The two positive cases are wife and son of a previously confirmed case in Ife, who died last week. They are currently receiving treatment at our isolation centre,” Isamotu said.

He added that Osun now has 36 confirmed cases, with 10 active cases.