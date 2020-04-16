Fred Ezeh, Abuja and Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin and Doris Obinna

Lagos Government has confirmed three additional deaths from COVID-19 related complications.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said in a tweet, yesterday, the deceased were males aged 51, 52 and 62.

“One of the dead is a medical doctor who had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country. Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person. Total COVID-19 related deaths are now 10” he tweeted.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also confirmed the discharge of five patients – three females and two males- from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society.

“They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19. This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.”

Bauchi, Kwara and Enugu also announced the release of six patients receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Raji Abdulrazaq, said in a tweet yesterday: “I am happy to announce to you all that we just discharged two index cases of #COVID19 in Kwara State after testing negative twice.”

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, quoted the governor as saying:. “I’m glad to announce to you that we are discharging a total of seven persons from our isolation facility,” he quoted the governor as saying.

“Among these are our first two (index) cases (a male and a female) who have twice tested negative for COVID-19. The remaining five are members of their families who were on quarantine and have also twice tested negative to the virus.

“With the exit of the seven persons, we have 11 persons left in the facility. Two of these 11 are COVID-19 patients, while the remaining nine are people with varying contacts with them.”

As yesterday morning, Kwara had two cases while test results of 43 samples were pending.

Kwara has also run a total of 85 tests out of which four were positive.

Similarly, Enugu State Ministry of Health said it has discharged one.

NCDC had announced two cases of COVID 19 in Enugu State. The two cases, husband and wife, have been in Isolation, receiving care.

A statement by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ik. E. Obi, stated that “one of them is now Negative for the Coronavirus and has been discharged.”

“The other person is stable and responding very well to treatment. We encourage all persons to continue to stay home, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a face mask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing.”

Bauchi Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed in his tweet, said three patients, who were admitted into the state’s isolation centre, were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

“I am delighted to announce that at this time, three persons who tested positive to #COVID19 and therefore were admitted into the Bauchi isolation centre have fully recovered. The @NCDCgov has given the green light, and they have all been released to go home.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said 90 persons who showed COVID-19 symptoms have tested negative for the disease.

The FCTA broke the news via its Twitter handle, explaining that those tested were from the Mpape community in Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC).

It said during “community active case search”, its department of public health detected and tested the persons whose test came back as negative.

“As FCTA Continues Community Active Case Search in various communities of Abuja, results of 90 clients from Mpape community testing, have all returned negative to #COVID19,” it wrote.

It added that in the course of the case search, “everyone with a history of cough, fever, catarrh, chest pain and difficult in breathing will be screened.”

“This is to detect any everyone with COVID-19 and get them treated promptly to break the chain of transmission in FCT,” the FCTA said.