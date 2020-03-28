Peter Anosike

Residents of the 28 estates located along Ago-Palace Way, Okota, Lagos have protested against frequent accidents caused by indiscriminate parking of articulated trucks and trailers along Ago-Okota-Amuwo link road.

Speaking at the premises of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, where they went to register their anger, the coordinator of Ago Phase 2 United Forum, Prince Nixon Okwara listed several occasions that fatal accidents had occurred along the road and led to very serious injuries and deaths.

According to him, the ugly trend is now getting out of hand as some of the truck drivers have also turned the road into permanent mechanic workshop, which now pose a huge risk because armed robbers hide in the trucks to rob the residents.

He called on the State Governor and the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly to use their good offices to protect the residents from untimely death as a result of the illegal activities on the road.

Speaking further, he said that in December 2019, an accident occurred along the same road in front of SIFAX terminal gate that claimed so many lives.

According to him, another accident happened in the early hours of Saturday, March 7th that also claimed many lives, adding that up till now, nothing positive has been done to forestall future occurrences.