By Christopher Oji

Landlords and occupants of No. 17 Desalu Street Ebute-Metta West, Lagos, have sent a Save-our-souls to the Federal and Lagos State governments to save them from alleged planned forceful eviction from their home by a lawyer.

The residents, who also made a passionate appeal to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to stop the legal practitioner from who was planning to use thugs to cause havoc in the area. The residents said the use of thugs and lethal weapons by the thugs would only increase the spate of insecurity and breach of public peace in the area.

In a petition to the FG and IGP, an administrator of the place, Mr Olusegun Faradode, said: “The property belonged to my late father. I was born and bred in the house with other siblings and relatives. That house is our family house and has been ours for over 50 years. When my father died, my elder brothers started managing the house. I am one of the four administrators of the house and since my brother died, a lawyer came up to say that she bought the property from our late brother for N30 million. Neither me nor my lawyer signed any documents or permitted, by writing or word of mouth, that I was a party to the sale of the house.

“My brother whom the lawyer claimed sold it to her is dead. Instead of her going through the court, she is using thugs, armed with lethal weapons, to forcefully evict me and other occupants.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.