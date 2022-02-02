By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Over five million Lagos residents are set for a legal battle with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Ikeja Electric (IE), and others over estimated billing, extortion and failure to provide prepaid meters for them.

The residents comprising 11 Community Development Associations (CDA) within Agbado-Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), were demanding for cancellation of estimated bills sent to them from 2010 till date, and also demanding for a refund of excess money collected as charges and compensation from the electricity supplier and regulator for violating their fundamental rights.

The residents had already instituted a suit against NERC, IE and others before the Federal High Court, Lagos to press for their demands.

Other sued along with the two mentioned parties were the Minister of Power, Attorney General of the Federal and the state’s Attorney General for their failure to protect them.

Speaking on behalf of the residents of the communities, the Chairman of Ajasa CDA, Mr Akinola Adebowale, said the residents filed the suit to seek an interlocutory injunction restraining the Ikeja Electric from further issuance of estimated billing without installation of prepaid metres, seek for an order of the court, directing the parties to refund its consumers for money collected through estimated billing from 2010 till date among others.

The aggrieved CDAs are Oke-Abiye; Ajasa; Agbelekale; Ifelagba; Pacesetter; Aniya; Tiwalade; Itesiwaju; Fafunwa, God’s Chosen; and Ariwajoye within the network of the AIT, Ipaja, Abule Taylor; and Aboru undertaking offices of Akowonjo Business Unit, Ikeja Electric.

Similar, Oke-Oriya Community Development Association in Ikorodu also cried out to the government to rescue them in hand Ikeja Electric officials extorted them through estimated billing and refuse to provide prepaid meters despite applying for it.

However, Head Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Mr Felix Ofulue, when contacted on the various allegation levelled against the organisation, said that some of the issues raised by the communities were already in the process of being addressed.

He assured that very soon meter will get to every resident,