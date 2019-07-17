Maduka Nweke

The Lagos State government has renewed its vow to deliver on its promises in the housing sector in spite of the setbacks caused by vandals who carted away fittings from some ongoing housing projects in the state.

Speaking during an inspection of ongoing housing schemes in Ibeshe, Igbogbo, Agbowa, Odo Onosa and Ayandelu earlier this week, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Housing, Mr Wasiu Akewusola, asserted that Lagos State’s commitment to meeting the housing needs of the people was non-negotiable. He said the state would continue to forge ahead in delivering on its mandate in spite of setbacks, especially the looting of some of the projects by miscreants.

He called on community leaders and residents of adjourning properties to assist in securing the government’s investment in some of the ongoing housing projects in the state.

He said: “The security of the housing schemes constructed with taxpayers’ money should be a joint venture between the people and the government. The policing of these housing schemes that are yet to be delivered is best done by the immediate communities because of proximity and superior knowledge of the terrain,” he opined.

Akewusola decried the situation whereby uncompleted houses have been vandalised through removal of fixtures and transformers cannibalised while electric poles are removed in some schemes. He said it was sad that some unscrupulous individuals would vandalise or loot projects initiated for public good,” he said.

Akewusola revealed that some criminals had embarked upon illegal sand digging activities in some ongoing projects around Ikorodu thereby endangering the land structure of the area.

“Extensive illegal sand digging activities are being perpetrated by some people in Igbogbo 2B Scheme thereby damaging the land,” he disclosed.

The permanent secretary further lamented the economic loss incurred as a result of these untoward actions of the miscreants and the setbacks that would result from their unholy activities.

He said: “The replacement of these items and restoration where applicable will definitely have huge financial implications. It will result in a delay in delivering the homes to the prospective owners.”

He enjoined community leaders and residents to take an interest in the vigilance and surveillance over these schemes by offering information to security agents.

“Please make an immediate report of any suspicious persons or unlawful incident to the police or any other government security agents, he appealed.

Akewusola also confirmed the readiness of the state government to deliver on its mandate in the provision of high-quality shelter for the people in spite of the setbacks. “The commitment of the state government in meeting the shelter demands of the people is unwavering hence we are working out strategies to keep vandals and hoodlums out of the ongoing schemes. We will also step our monitoring activities to ensure that nefarious activities are completely eradicated.”

The team also visited the Oba Aderibigbe Asunmo, Oba Ayandelu of Odo Ayandelu whose palace adjourned the Odo Onosa/ Ayandelu housing scheme. The traditional ruler appreciated the government’s gesture in locating the housing scheme in Odo Onosa and Odo Ayandelu. He, however, appealed for quick completion of the project in anticipation of the projected socio-economic benefits to the inhabitants of the towns.