By Doris Obinna

Lagos state will tomorrow resume the administration of second doses of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to persons who have received the first dose of the vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination exercise in the state.

In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the administration of the the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will hold across 88 vaccination sites used during the first phase of the vaccination exercise for 20 days; between Monday 30, August and Friday 24, September 2021.

“It is pertinent to note that only persons who have taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose are eligible for this exercise.

“Citizens who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and due for a second dose are encouraged to report to the vaccination sites where they received the first to get their second jab,” he stated.

According to him, to get the second dose, eligible persons are only required to come to the vaccination sites with their vaccination cards as scheduled between the hours of 9.00am and 3.00pm, week days only. “There is no need for E-registration for this category of people.

“It is important to note that mixing one brand of vaccine with another brand in this exercise is not allowed. Those who have received AstraZeneca as first dose should receive AstraZeneca as second dose, while those who have received Moderna as first dose will receive Moderna as second dose when due.

“The Lagos state government is working with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, to ensure that there is no confusion on which vaccines will be given to whom.

“All those who have taken their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccines and are due for their second dose would ONLY receive AstraZeneca during this exercise.

“We would like to remind the public particularly persons 18 years and above, who have not received any COVID vaccine, that the administration of the first dose of Moderna vaccine is still on at 183 vaccination sites across Lagos state.”

He added: “Citizens who have not received any vaccine are therefore encouraged to pre-register and schedule an appointment for the Moderna vaccine on the E-registration portal of the NPHCDA: https://nphcda.vaccination.gov.ng/

“Both AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are highly effective against serious illness and death from COVID variants including the Delta variant.

“Citizens are advised to get all recommended vaccine doses to develop maximum protection. The vaccines are safe and very effective. Get vaccinated today to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

