In line with the recently approved established protocol for sporting activities to resume by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Nigeria, Lagos State has swung into action immediately with the pronouncement through Lagos State Sports Commission.

Sporting activities for racket sports such as Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis as well as Track and Field events have commenced at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and the Rowe Park Sports Center, Yaba strictly in line with COVID-19 protocol for sporting activities.

As a responsible government and in order to make sure that the protocol for sporting activities are not violated, the management of the Lagos State Sports Commission immediately swung into action by setting up an Implementation and Monitoring Committee after the pronouncement by the Federal Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The committee’s major assignment is to bring back to action the sports which fall under the non contact sports as approved by the sports ministry and to monitor their training activities to ensure non violation of the set down rules.

Speaking during the monitoring of the training activities, Lagos State Sports Commissionchairman, Oluwatoyin Gafaar disclosed that, Lagos State, being the sporting hub in Nigeria, is fully prepared, stressing that the announcement by the Federal Government did not catch them unawares.

“At the Lagos State Sports Commission, like soldiers we are ready,” he said.