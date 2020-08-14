Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State government has reversed the plan to impose 10 per cent service charge it planned to impose on every trip through e-hailing platforms like Uber and Bolt.

Commissioner for Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who announced the new measure today said the implementation of the levies on operators has been shifted by a week to August 27, this year.

Also, the government had reached an agreement with operators to charge N20 per trip instead of 20 per cent of the charges for each trip.

The commissioner, who disclosed that the N20 per trip charges would be housed under the Road Improvement Fund, added that the understanding was arrived at after a meeting of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with executive council members with e-hailing operators.

Other agreements reached include 20 per cent reduction in the operating and renewal license fees, just as drivers must complete their documentation within the next 90 days.

Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, who said there was no strain in the relationship between the state government and the operators, added that the steps taken were aimed at providing a good environment for businesses to thrive aside promoting safety and security of residents and commuters.

President of Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association, Idris Shonuga, who commended the state government, also implored his drivers to comply with the directives.