Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed satisfaction at the level of ongoing works at the multi-billion naira Imota Rice Mill and assured residents that it will begin production of rice before December.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurances, yesterday, after a tour of the rice mill and industrial park at Imota, Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state.

He said when fully operational, the mill has the capacity of producing 32 metric tons per hour and 2.8 million 50kg bags of rice which is about 15 to 20 percent of the national need.

Describing as the largest in the country, the governor said the mill is also expected to have 16 silos, each six to seven storey high for storage of rice that will last for six months when completed. Aside ensuring food sufficiency in the country, the mill and the adjoining industrial park is also expected to generate at least 1,000 to 1,500 jobs.

“In terms of completion, there is a lot of work to be done, the contractor is on site, the consultants are also working with the contractor and the equipment manufacturer who are going to begin to do the installation are also on site. All the three are working and we are hoping that before the end of the year, we will probably be seeing the first line being fully completed.”