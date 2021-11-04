By Christopher Oji, Lagos

There was violence in Ipaja, Lagos Thursday morning following the reported stabbing to death of a commercial tricycle (“Keke”) rider by a police officer, purportedly over a N100 bribe

The killing triggered a riot, with Keke riders clashing with the police in the area, resulting in the death of three people, including a 16-year-old boy, by the police during the exchange of gunfire that ensued, witnesses said.

The Keke riders threw stones and other weapons at the police patrol team, commandeering the road as they protested the killing of their colleague.

The policemen, who opened fire to scare off the rioting Keke riders, reportedly called for reinforcement from other police formations, who came to their rescue.

A witness who is also a Keke rider told Daily Sun that the violent incident occurred Thursday morning.

‘Our member, CK, was conveying passengers when he was stopped by police officers who asked him for a N100 bribe; but he told them that he just resumed work and had not collected money from his first trip, promising to give them their request when he would come back. But one of the officers picked a quarrel with him. It was in that process that he stabbed CK in the chest with a jackknife, who died a few minutes after the fatal injury,’ the witness said.

‘It was after the killing that some of our members wanted to avenge his death; but the police, after firing some shots, took to their heels and escaped after firing many gunshots. We are tired of police extortion. The police will extort us in the morning, afternoon, evening, and night. After the police, we will settle Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LATSMA), Road Safety, Vehicle Inspection Officers, and motor touts. The government should come to our aide and save us from untimely death and extortion.’

Another witness told Daily Sun that three people died in the riot.

Wasiu (aka Iku), said: ‘Three persons were shot dead by the police. A 16-year-old-boy was among the dead. We won’t take lightly with the police. We are going to march to Alausa to see our governor over police intimidation and extortion.’

Calm was later restored to the area, according to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu. However, commuters who were trapped during the violence were seen walking long distances to their destinations, with motorists, commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders scared of using the axis for fear of being attacked.

