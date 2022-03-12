From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said that Lagos and Rivers states did not benefit from President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Housing Programme (NHP) because they did not provide land for the programme.

Speaking when he declared open the 2022 Annual Assembly of Registered Quantity Surveyors and Induction of Newly-registered Quantity Surveyors, in Abuja, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said that the first phase of the programme commenced in 2016 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and graduated to the third phase in 2021. He, however, regretted that two states (Rivers and Lagos) would not benefit from it because of their refusal to provide land for the programme.

The minister, who was represented by the Director, Surveying Department, Mr Peju Samuel said that the use of local contents in the projects stimulated the economy a great deal.

According to the minister, to ensure transparency and equal opportunity for all Nigerians across the world, a portal was launched in November last year to eliminate physical contact from interested Nigerians.

“Federal Government has initiated a pragmatic housing policy for the construction of acceptable and affordable houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP). The first phase commenced in 2016 in FCT, which has now increased to the third phase. The ministry ensured that all materials used in the construction of the houses must be produced and manufactured locally.

“So the production and use of the materials has stimulated the economy tremendously. The first phase has been completed across the country except in Lagos and Rivers states where land was not made available. A portal was launched in November 2021 to provide equal opportunity and eliminate physical contact with Nigerians all over the world,” he said, noting that as at November last year, over 7315 Nigerians had applied.