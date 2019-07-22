Christopher Oji

The police have warned that robbers now use commercial tricycles (Keke) to rob passengers in Lagos.

The was revealed after a popular Television presenter was attacked in a keke that she boarded.

Already, one of the suspected robbers who attacked the presenter, has been nabbed by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect, Adebayo, 23, in company with three others now on the run, had on July 12, while pretending to be passengers in a keke used knives and cutlass to dispossess the presenter of her belongings. In his confession to the police, Adebayo stated that his gang members, Ahmed and Lekan threatened the presenter with knives and other dangerous weapons.

He said: “The operation was my fifth robbery with the gang. I joined them this July and for each of the operation, they gave me N8,000 only. No matter how much we made, that was what they gave me. May be, because I just joined the gang. They don’t treat me as one of them. I was asked to join the gang by one of them after one of their gang members pulled out.

“They had been operating for a long time before I joined them. I was a bus conductor; I had no job. They promised to assist me and that was when they invited me to join the gang. We rob between Coca Cola and Ogba, and Ikeja and Ogba. We use two knives and a short cutlass. I collect phones and other belongings of our victims.”

The television presenter, who did not want her name in print, said: “Around 10pm, I was standing at Coca Cola bus stop, Ikeja, when their Keke came. I boarded it hoping to drop at Ogba.

They were all men. I didn’t suspect anything because there were other Keke there.