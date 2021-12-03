By Tosin Ajirire

Tonight, millions of people across the word will participate in what is arguably the largest single congregation of worshippers in a gospel music concert in the world.

Tagged: ‘The Experience’, the gospel music show will take place at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos from 9pm till dawn.

In its16th edition, one of the most gratifying features of The Experience is its ability to transcend borders, suspend prejudices and unite people of all races, cultures, colour of skin, ethnicities and denominations, as hearts fuse in ardent worship, exhilarating praise and fervent prayer to the Almighty.

In his speech at the press conference held on Friday at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the convener, The Experience, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, said the concert is a huge driver of diverse kingdom culture and the creative industry, influencing positive ideological shifts, shaping identities, stimulating innovation, forging meaningful relationships and collaborative endeavours, and fostering economic liberation.

“Some of the notable positive outcomes of The Experience are the entrepreneurial opportunities it creates for many young persons. Our numerous feedback mechanisms show that SMEs (small and medium scale enterprises) have been birthed in sectors as diverse as food, hospitality, clothing, memorabilia, security, technology, media and entertainment, facilities management, events management as well as logistics including aviation, ground transportation and local and international travel management.

“Additionally, the event affords indigenous talent the opportunity to display their creativity and expose them to an unprecedented global audience via continental and global television, alongside live internet streaming. This platform provides them a global reach that extends to over 180 nations and territories.

“The exposure has produced award winning cross-continental collaborations including these collabs: Tim Godfrey and Travis Green’s ‘Nara’, Dunsin Oyekan and Kim Burrell’s ‘Na You’, Don Moen and Frank Edwards’ ‘Eze Ndi Eze’, Nathaniel Bassey and Chandler Moore’s ‘Olorun Agbaye’ and Mercy Chinwo and J.J Hairston’s remix of the song, ‘Excess Love’ to mention but a few of what has now become expected between Nigerian gospel artistes and their counterparts elsewhere in the world,” the cleric explained.

In strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol in 2020, The Experience took place virtually and was beamed out of Africa to the world, with a digital footprint spanning six continents and an audience share of millions of views. It was broadcast on more than 89 satellite, terrestrial and digital television channels.

“The year is fast ending but we cannot let the year roll by without The Experience 16 Global. This year, it’s a hybrid event held on-site at the home of the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, the Rock Cathedral campuses as well as virtually, streamed from other continents including South America, Asia, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

“It promises to be a night of passionate worship, intense prayers for our world, and goodwill messages from leading Christians and thought-leaders from different spheres of life. The event will also be streamed live online and on terrestrial and satellite platforms. The stages will be graced by some of the finest gospel artistes, including Sinach, Travis Greene, Chandler Moore, Nathaniel Bassey, Donnie McClurkin, Ana Paula Valadao from Brazil, Sheldon Bangera from India, Sydney Mohede from Indonesia, Planetshakers from Australia, Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, Eben, William McDowell, Kikelomo Mudiaga, Chee, Segun Obe, Nikky Laoye, Eno, The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, and The Rock Cathedral Gospel Choir will minister in the course of the evening.

“It is our earnest hope that The Experience will herald a new season of goodwill, good cheer, and gracious new beginnings for our world, Nigeria included, in fresh and unprecedented ways,” Adefarasin concluded.

The music concert will broadcast on DSTV channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 as well as streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

