Moses Akaigwe

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent directive on the gradual reversal of the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT, from today, the Lagos State Government has put out guidelines for the transportation system in the state.

The new guidelines were announced by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to prevent possible spread of the virus among the commuting public.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who briefed the press in Ikeja, on the new rules, explained that all commercial vehicle operations shall be between the hours of 6 am and 7 pm daily.

It is also mandatory for all passengers to wear nose covers, wash their hands with soap under running water and sanitise them with alcohol-based sanitisers before and after each trip.

The commissioner announced immediate suspension of all inter-state movements in order to effectively manage and control activities within the metropolis and be able to measure the level of success achieved with various strategies to control further spread of the disease.

Oladeinde explained the ban on commercial motorcycles for commercial activities, arguing that the bikes popularly called Okada cannot support social distancing rule prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Henceforth, he said, it would be compulsory for all transport operators to regularly disinfect their vehicles, parks and garages, as well as collaborate with the State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on the standard of disinfectants approved by the state.

He warned operators of various mechanic villages in the state to ensure that all abandoned vehicles in their premises are evacuated within one week from now and ensure that their environment is kept clean, or such vehicles would be towed away in addition to other sanctions.

The Commissioner also warned that all commercial passenger buses and taxis must not admit beyond 60 per cent of their capacities at this crucial time, while social distancing rule must be obeyed both at the parks and in the buses.He warned that all Bus Rapid Transit BRT and Lagos Bus Services Ltd (LBSL) must not carry more than 21 passengers with their air conditioning system switched off with no standing commuters.

He added that the yellow buses {‘danfo’} must not carry more than eight passengers (two on a row), while tricycles are to carry just two passengers at the back. Private car owners must also observe the social distancing rule.

Oladeinde explained that apart from observing other guidelines, water transport operators would not be allowed to operate beyond 6 pm during the lockdown easing period.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Toyin Fayinka, urged motorists to obey the guidelines to avoid being penalised by the state’s special task force constituted to enforce the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government recently scaled up the enforcement of the lockdown order with about 20 vehicles and several motorbikes impounded for violating the measure introduced to check the spread of coronavirus.

The enforcement team, comprising operatives of the state task force, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority {LASTMA], officers of the Nigeria Police Force and officers of the Ministry of Transportation, enforced the order on Ikorodu road, Ojota, Jibowu, Ebute-Metta, Otto and Iddo corridor, among other places.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation led the operation.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Oluseyi Whenu; LASTMA General Manager, Olajide Oduyoye; and Director of Transport Operations, Afeez Toriola, Fayinka said the state government was worried by the non-compliance of the lockdown order, which will be gradually relaxed from today.