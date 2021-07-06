The newly-elected President of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Mr. Wale Agbeyangi has said that one of the priorities of his administration will be to expand the club’s micro-credit scheme to benefit more businesses on the Lagos Island.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Cordros Capital Limited, speaking shortly after being sworn in as the 61st president of the club, in Lagos, at the weekend, said expanding the scheme had become imperative because of its significance to traders and other petty businesses that rely on such facilities to break even.

According to him, one of the ways he intends to achieve this will be to mobilise support from partners, friends, and other members of the club towards the project,

Agbeyangi also assured communities on the Lagos Island axis of the commitment of the new leadership to continue with the legacies of its predecessors,

“This year, we‘ve been able to assemble people who are committed to the cause of Rotary, so expectations are very high, but we are determined to ensure that the ideals of the club are upheld.

“We intend to expand the micro-credit scheme, exponentially, to enable more businesses benefit.

“Besides, we’ll ensure that we embark on projects in Rotary Club’s seven areas of focus. For instance, we’ll continue to construct schools, in areas there are no schools, and aggressively pursue other projects that will benefit the communities on the Lagos Island,” he said.

Agbeyangi added that one of the significance of the installation ceremony was the launch of a Coffee Book, documenting the activities of the Club in the past 60 years.

“The book is a compendium of the activities of Rotary Club of Lagos in the last 60 years, showing our projects, members and directors, people who founded the club in 1961,” he stated.

The club’s Chairman, Public Image Committee and Editorial Board, Barrister Femi Ojumu, described the new president as well-equipped to continue from where his predecessor stopped.

