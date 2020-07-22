Lukman Olabiyi

Mr. Oluwaseun Omotoso, lawyer to Igbaro Oteshade Eshinlokun royal family has accused the Lagos State, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), of aiding a businessman, Emeka John Onugha to disobey court’s order.

The lawyer at a press conference asked parties to a suit involving ownership of land at Oko Addo village in Eti-Osa local government area of the state to abide by court orders.

Claimants in the suit are Mojeed Balogun Oteshade Eshinlokun, Chief Rilwan Oteshade and Isiaka Oteshade while Onugha is the sole defendant.

In the suit pending before Justice Ganiyu Safari of the state High Court, the claimants averred that Igbaro Oteshade Eshinlokun royal family land in Oko Addo measuring about 10 acres were illegally obtained by Onugha, a real estate developer.

Omotoso alleged that despite court’s order restraining parties from taking further action on the property, the AG has been aiding the defendant to intimidate, harass and victimized the claimants.

However, responding to the allegation, Onugha said the land in question is a government acquired land and that it was the state government that sold the land to him.