By Christopher Oji

Oyemade Royal Family, comprising Oyetubo, Banjoko and Okunade, in Okun Ibeju, Lagos State, has raised the alarm over the activities of policemen who allegedly lead land speculators to allocate their land to unsuspecting buyers.

The family, in a save-our-souls to the Inspector General of Police, accused the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) of colluding with a certain powerful man to allocate its land in the Sangotedo area of Lekki Peninsula to unsuspecting buyers.

In the letter dated October 8, 2021, the families claimed that the said man failed after the family succeeded in stopping him from using military men to terrorise them.

The man reportedly stopped using the military when a letter was written to the Chief of Army Staff against a colonel, who was leading the military men.

The harassment by the police, according to the family, continued even after the man who was using the Police at PSFU was arrested and released by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Team, after a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police intervened.

The latest accusation from the family followed the SOS to the IGP by the same families against the same man who was accused of using suspected cultists and armed thugs to attack them and residents of their communities.

They described the activities of the police on the land as a confirmation of the open and brazen boastfulness of the said Mbagwu, who allegedly claimed to be above the law.

The families also stated that “the PSFU, having initially denied knowledge of the matter, led Mbagwu to allocate our client’s land and remove our client’s signpost on the land to their office, had shown manifest bias and, thus, its impartiality can no longer be reasonably guaranteed.

“This directive will save the force and deter citizens, who desire joy in misleading and manipulating pliable and compromised officers to bring infamy to the force,” the family also stated.

