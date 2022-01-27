By Chinelo Obogo

Following seven years of leadership tussle for the Olu of Ikeja stool, the Osoja ruling house has selected a 33-year-old Temitope Ibikunle as its sole candidate to emerge the Oba.

Presenting the oba-elect during a press briefing, yesterday, in Ikeja, the head of the Osoja ruling house, Taibatu Adeleye, said the stool became vacant in 2014 after the demise of Oba Rafiu Matemi Amore, but the internal tussle between the Osoja family over who will replace him delayed it.

A ranking member of the family, Muka Akinlabi, said after series of meetings, the family unanimously withdrew Nurudeen Adeleye and Wasiu Adeleye, who were major contenders for the stool and made their decision known in a formal written communication to the Lagos State Government, informing it that Ibikunle has been chosen.

“The family wishes to notify the Ikeja community and the public that due to long rivalry between their sons; Adeleye and Wasiu Adeleye, who were earlier nominated by the family for the government to decide the more suitable candidate, have been asked to step aside.

“This decision was reached after years of waiting and series of meetings to resolve the differences between these nominees for one of them to assume the role of Olu of Ikeja.

“Consequently, the family has unanimously withdrawn Adeleye and Wasiu Adeleye in a formal written communication to the Lagos State government. The family wishes to make public, our unanimous decision on the new Omo Oye as contained in a letter forwarded to the government dated January 24, 2022.

“The Osoja ruling house unanimously presents a sole candidate for the vacant stool of Olu of Ikeja, Ibikunle (Idowu Aso branch of Osoja).”