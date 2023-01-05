From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned Adamimogo 93.1 FM located in Lekki,Ajah area of the state.

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde llori-Faboro also participated in the commissioning.

The new station founded by the Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo Worldwide. Prophet Sam Olu Alo, houses a live and recording studio with state-of-the-art facilities.

According to the founder, the management is fortified with professionals who are prepared for undilulted reportage, educative programmes, solid entertainment, teachings and satisfy the yearnings of the public to make the station the choice of the people.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, hailed Prophet Olu Alo for the giant step taken and for choosing Lagos State as his preferred place.

The governor charged the management of the radio station to uphold the truth and be the light for the people either in the area of gospel, education or information dissemination.

“In these days of fake news, Adamimogo 93.1 FM should be different and trail the blaze in disseminating right and factual information to Lagosians and the world at large.”

Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, whose countenance depicted joy appreciated the man of God for situating the station in the area, adding that the radio station is an avenue to provide a voice which is key for the sustenance of the county’s democracy.

“For democracy to thrive we need the freedom of the press. The democracy we are enjoying today, some people fought for it.

“Civil Society Organisations and the Media create a voice for the people. The reach of radio is very expansive. The creative industries have come to stay. I believe that Adamimogo FM will provide that voice for people across board.”

Oba Lawal prayed that the station will thrive and make resounding impacts in the society.

Expressing happiness, Prophet Alo, dedicated the facility to God saying God has been using him in various ways to impact lives, especially youths as government alone cannot solve the myriads of problems confronting them.

The founder said: “I am highly elated as this day is one of the happiest days in my life as God is using me to actively engage young people and helping them to express their innate creativity.

“It is obvious that government alone cannot solve the problems faced by the teeming unemployed youths and the need to assist the government by creating platforms that will enhance the innate abilities of our youths and make them productive and profitable is imperative.”

He assured listeners in Lagos, Nigeria and across the globe that the radio station will provide true content in news or entertainment that is verifiable. He said it will be a tool for evangelism and making the life of young Nigerians better.

The Prophet admonished youths to shun violence during the February election and other elections, adding that Nigerian youths have bright future and they should not mortgage their future for peanuts from moneybag politicians.

Similarly, the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde llori-Faboro, who was full of gratitude to God for the new station explained that the station will go a long way in assisting Prophet Alo in the propagation of Christianity to the world.

He cited the scriptures in Mathew 16: 5-20 saying “go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.”

“Since radio programming has millions of listeners nationwide and has the ability to reach crops border, it will therefore become a valuable source of propagating the gospel. In addition to other beneficial activities like the news, entertainment, advertising and education programmes,” he said.

The Technical Director of the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mrs Ayo Ogunkorede, lauded the investment made by the prophet, noting that Lagos is the home of broadcasting as the state can boast of 64 stations and more are in the offing.

“Adanimogo is in for a competition, but a very healthy one. Even though you have all the facilities that can help you project your voice anywhere around Lagos, what will make you stand out is your content.”

Ogunkorede urged the station to focus on good quality content whether in the area of education or entertainment as both the NBC and Lagosians will be listening and they will demand for quality content that will make their lives better.