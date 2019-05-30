1Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a state of emergency on environmental sanitation and traffic management matters in the state.

This was one of the highlights of the first Executive Orders which he signed as he assumed duty at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja today.

Tagged “Enforcement of law and order in respect of traffic and sanitation matters,” Sanwo-Olu said henceforth, there would be zero tolerance for environmental abuse in the state.

The aversion, the governor said, would include illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, construction on drainage points and setbacks.

He added that henceforth all the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials would immediately begin work on a shift basis with traffic management operations lasting till 11.00 pm on daily basis.

The LASTMA officials have also been empowered to effectively carry out their functions through strict enforcement and compliance with all extant traffic rules and regulations.

On its part, Lagos State Public Works Corporation will immediately commence the identification and repairs of all potholes and bad roads within the state.

Office of Drainage Service, under Ministry of Environment, has been empowered to commence aggressive cleaning of secondary and tertiary drainage systems in all council areas of the state.

This, the governor said, is meant to eliminate refuse, silt and other drainage blockages as well as ensuring easy and free-flow of rain water during raining season.

