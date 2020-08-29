Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed all tertiary institutions in the state to resume new academic sessions on September 14.

The Governor has also directed that primary and secondary schools will resume September 21, adding however that the date is tentative and subject to review.

Mr Sanwo Olu disclosed this at a briefing on Saturday.

The Governor’s media aide, Wale Ajetunmobi, also shared the information on his social media accounts.

Tertiary institutions as well as primary and secondary schools have been shut since March after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, this afternoon, directed all Lagos tertiary Institutions to re-open on September 14. Primary & secondary schools to remain shut till further notice,’ the statement reads.

‘Primary and secondary schools are also tentatively scheduled to re-open from September 21.

‘This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,’ Governor Sanwo-Olu said.