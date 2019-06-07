Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated the 9th state House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented at the event by the deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, congratulated all the lawmakers on their election and promised that his administration will ensure a harmonious relationship with the legislature.

”I congratulate all the 40 elected lawmakers who are members of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Your election is a testimony of the progressive ideals which we have sustained since 1999. Although we belong to different arms of government, we are all accountable to this dear state.

“The executive arm of government will enhance a harmonious relationship with the other two arms as has always been done. We will not only uphold this tradition, but we will also raise the bar because no arm of government can survive without the other. The journey of four years has started and now is the time to put all hands on deck.

“I signed into law the Appropriation bill and three other bills passed by the Assembly. In the coming days, I will be seeking your cooperation to pass bills that will be sent to you from time to time for the development and progress of the state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

READ ALSO: Agbaje misused campaign funds, exploited party, Lagos PDP alleges

Following the reading of proclamation for the commencement of the 9th Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa (Agege 1) and Wasiu Eshilokun (Lagos Island 1) were unanimously re-elected for the second time as speaker and deputy speaker respectively. Obasa was nominated by Moshood Oshun, while Eshilokun was nominated by Tunde Braimoh.

Sanai Agunbiade returned as the majority leader and Olumuyiwa Jimoh is the deputy majority leader. Rotimi Abiru is the chief whip, while Mosunmola Sangodara is the deputy chief whip.

The 40 lawmakers that make up the Lagos Assembly are all members of the APC; 29 are returning members, while 11 are new members. Obasa is the only lawmaker returning to the Assembly for a fifth term; five members returned for a fourth term, eight members returned for a third term, while 15 members returned for a second term.