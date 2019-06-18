Moshood Adebayo

Tough times await motor cyclists, popularly called “Okada riders” in Lagos State, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dropped hints of of an impending transportation overhaul.

Sanwo-Olu, who also announced an overhaul of the security architecture of the state, spoke after a security meeting with security chiefs at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja yesterday.

The governor said the overhaul is necessary, to make the state safe for business and living and lamented the recklessness of Okada riders.

He said just as other automobile users governed by law in the state, they must comply with existing laws or face the wrath of the law.

“There are existing laws on restriction of motorcycle riding in the state, particularly on major roads, with fines and impoundment, as part of punitive measures.

“Okada riders, like any other automobile users in the state, are governed by law. So, the same rule would be applied on them.

“We are not changing any rule. We will be doing a lot of advocacy, using the entire medium that could assist in reaching out to the public.

“The aim is to re-inform them of the law, to assist them from violating the law. We want the public to be compliant. We don’t want to be over-policing the system. It is after all these that we see the recalcitrant that the full weight of the law would be applied,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor expressed delight at the support of security formations in the state and added that the meeting considered core security related and measures needed to actualise better secured state.

“We are going to revamp our security architecture. All our security formations have been briefed and they are well situated and well informed at keeping Lagos safe and secured.”

He pleaded for cooperation from residents, on the security plan.

“Making Lagos safe is our daily responsibility and all residents must also take up the challenge.

“I assure that we will begin to see a new deal in security, which will further improve safety of lives and property.”

Meanwhile, an Ikeja Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed a petition filed by the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and the Labour Party (LP), challenging the victory of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governorship election was held on March 9.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice T. T. Asua, in a ruling, dismissed the petitions, due to the inability of the petitioners to file applications for pre-hearing conference, after the close of pleadings within seven days; as prescribed by law.

The three-man panel noted that timely application for pre-hearing conference was a condition for the hearing of the petitions and that without the application for pre-hearing conferences, the petition cannot commence or get to the stage of judgment.

The panel noted that section 285 (4) of the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution was inapplicable because the timely application for pre-hearing conferences was a precondition in election petition matters.

Dismissing the petitions, Asua said inability to serve any of the respondents was not an excuse and that the consequence of failure to apply timely for pre-hearing conference was dismissal of such a petition.

Following the pronouncement, Counsel to AD and LP Mr. Bola Aidi, thanked the tribunal for a well-considered ruling