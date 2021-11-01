By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for calm over Monday’s collapse of a 21-storey building, which was under construction, on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi. The governor has ordered an investigation into the collapse which claimed a number of lives.

The Lagos Rescue Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) are on the scene of the accident, battling to save the lives of those trapped under the rubble. Four persons are said to have been rescued, as the operations to save more lives continue.

Lagos Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat visited the site in the company of other state officials, including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako; Commissioner for Special Duties Mr Bamgbose- Martins; Special Adviser on Urban Development Mr Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; Special Adviser, GIS and Physical Planning, Dr Olajide Babatunde; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe; and General Manager, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu.

The deputy governor directed security agents to cordon off the site to facilitate rescue efforts.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Arch Gbolahan Oki, was also at the scene, assessing the site for any likely damage to the surrounding structures.

