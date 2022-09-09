By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the 11 newly appointed permanent secretaries in the state civil service to exhibit thorough professionalism in discharging their duties.

Sanwo-Olu said the newly promoted senior civil servants were already under his searchlight and he would

personally monitor their performances so as to ensure they provide the required and expected service for their various ministries and agencies.

He disclosed this at the swearing-in ceremony of the appointees, held at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Recounting how the exercise that led to the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries, the governor said he deliberately involved himself in the interviewed and screened over 20 selected directors out of which 11 were appointed, adding that his administration is committed to the delivery of dividends of democracy and as such, charged the new appointees to deliver on mandates of their duties.

“The process of selecting you was rigorous and intense. Our administration promotes competency. The appointment of these 11 Permanent Secretaries was a product of thoroughness. The role of Permanent Secretaries is fundamental to the success of any administration.

This administration is committed to excellence and we believe we have appointed the best. I will personally monitor your performances individually. If you need assistance, you have access to me. Our course of delivering dividends of democracy is unshaken,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Head of Service, HOS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, told the new appointees to see their appointments as a call to do more, adding ‘to whom much is given, much more is expected.’

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mr Osinaike Olusegun Olawale posted to TGPS District IV, Dr Oyetola, Idowu Olufunke, TGPS District III, Oyegbola Olasunkanmi Mopileola, Public Service Office, and Dawodu, Kikelomo Arinola for Central Internal Audit,

Others are Toriola Abdulhafis Gbolahan posted to the Ministry of Transport, Abidakun Olubusola Ajibola for Teaching Service Commission, Aina Ololade Olasupo for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Kasunmu Ibilola Olufolake for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Sogunle Michael Olumide posted to Ministry of Information and Strategy, Sotire Oluwole Olumide to Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure, and

Obajomo Ibrahim Amodu for the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

The governor was also sworn in a four-man Tribunal of Enquiry into Chieftaincy Matters. The tribunal’s mandate is to settle issues concerning traditional matters.

Sanwo-Olu said over 50 chieftaincy cases have been dealt with since 2001 when the tribunal was formed.