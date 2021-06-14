By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled the 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) at the Epe General Hospital.

Apart from the health facility which the governor unveiled, he also commissioned the Emergency and Security Regional Dispatch Centre in the town.

Speaking at the commissioning of the health facility, Governor Sanwo-Olu promised that his administration will build more such facilities to improve access to the best pre and post-natal care.

‘I feel fulfilled to be in Epe to open this facility today. At the opening of the MCC in Badagry last December, I reiterated our government’s commitment to the eradication of maternal and child mortality in Lagos through consistent action and smart investments. Our overarching goal is to eradicate infant and child mortality in our state while our women must no longer die while giving life,’ the governor said.

At the commissioning of the Emergency and Security Regional Dispatch Centre, he said the project is part of his administration’s commitment to the provision of seamless and efficient safety, security and emergency management approach.

‘It is also a demonstration of the premium we place on the safety of lives and property irrespective of

where Lagosians choose to live within the state.

‘This centre will serve as a hub and one-stop facility for the efficient and rapid deployment of first responders to emergencies within Epe Local Government Area and its immediate vicinity.

‘This facility has been staffed with well-trained personnel and furnished with the necessary equipment required for effective response to emergencies. It is designed to accommodate all relevant safety and security agencies, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services Agency (LSFS), Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Ambulance Services, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), and the Ministry of Justice. The synergised efforts of all these agencies will enhance efficiency.

‘As a proactive government, we will not deviate from our goal of ensuring that every part of Lagos is safe and secure for our people. We will continue to invest in human and capital resources that guarantee the safety and security of all residents.

‘You can count on our administration to keep initiating and implementing valuable strategies for the socio-economic wellbeing of residents, investors and all stakeholders in Lagos. We will continue to provide good governance and an enabling environment for the growth and development of our state and all Lagosians.’

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations Tayo Bamgbose-Martins noted that one of the government’s focal points is to build emergencies and security dispatch centres spread across the state to ensure Swift response to the management of disasters.

‘The projected population for Lagos State in 2021 is about 14.8 million. Thus, mapping a strategy to enhance effective security and timely response to emergencies is a priority for the state,’ he said.

‘This project is a key part of Mr Governor’s THEMES AGENDA under Security and Governance. This edifice has been built to enhance safety and increase timely response to emergencies with necessary facilities provided to the MDA’s accommodated. The centre is opened to residents in this community and its environs for their easy access to government legal aid, security and timely ambulance response to health, fire or vehicular accidents…’

The facility houses parking spaces, gymnasium, multipurpose hall, kitchen, courtrooms, withholding cells and office spaces, mini fuel dump, 100 thousand litres water storage tanks with reservoirs.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also inspected ongoing rehabilitation and upgrading of the Lekki/Epe Expressway. The project runs from Eleko junction to Epe T-Junction and will be completed in 20 months.