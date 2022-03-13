Frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, has said that the party must prioritize to promote stability of Lagos State by making sure that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gets a second term.

Ogunlewe who spoke in Lagos noted that everyone has the constitutional right to any political office, but if performance in office is to be applied, Sanwo-Olu is the person to beat in the next election, pointing out that the governor has delivered dividends of democracy to Lagosians.

Ogunlewe stated that the issue of governance in the state is not about Sanwo-Olu, “rather it is about the party’s policies being implemented and services being rendered to Lagosians.

“Sanwo-Olu deserves to be re-elected because of his exemplary performance. There is no sense in stopping him or not allowing him to complete the commendable works he is doing in the state.

“Based on what Sanwo-Olu has been able to achieve in Lagos and what he wishes to complete, it is the wish of Lagosians that he should be allowed to complete them.”

He explained that Sanwo-Olu should be allowed to sustain and consolidate on his achievements in his first term.

According to him, “we don’t want disruption again, breaking of policies and government has negatively affected Lagos State and we must avoid it at all costs”.

He said that Sanwo-Olu is best positioned to return as the governor of the state for a second term, adding that it would be an uphill task for any other candidate to prevail against him in any contest for the coveted seat.

Ogunlewe, however, admitted during the interview that it is normal for different constituencies to have conflicts of interests, but as loyal party members they can always sit down and find middle positions.

It would be recalled that even the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan recently showered accolades on Sanwo-Olu for what he called “the good work” he is doing towards delivering dividends of good governance to the people of Lagos State.

He said: “We have been watching you over the last two and half years. You have been very wonderful. You have been consistent in terms of service delivery to the people of Lagos and indeed this country. You are focused…”

Some of the highlights of Sanwo-Olu’s performance is the N25 billion 32 metric tonnes per hour Imota Rice Mill in the state, the largest rice production in sub-Saharan Africa which will strengthen the economic rigour of the nation and enhance economic resilience as the facility seeks to provide employment opportunities for Nigerians, through the creation of 250,000 jobs across value chain when completed, not only in Lagos alone, but across Nigeria.