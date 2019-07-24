Tony Udemba

It was a memorable day recently for parents, guardians and students of Square College Ikeja, when the school held its yearly Open-Day in Lagos.

The occasion, which attracted many parents and guardians, took place at the premises of the school in Ikeja, Lagos. The event was aimed at bringing a closer interaction between teachers and parents over the academics of their children and boosting the academic performances of the students.

Mrs. Somorin, the college administrator, stated: “We started this school in September 2017 to add value to our African educational system and today, it has paid off when it comes to quality tutorials for our students. Apart from offering courses in English language, we also teach our students French and German languages. Our focus also is to train our students for innovations and technology in this modern competitive educational system in the world.”

She said the school runs a British standard curriculum aimed at boosting the academic performances of the school children, and make the students assimilate what they are taught.

“To further distinguish the college from other schools around and maintain our core values, we also run a one-on-one tutorials with students to keep our students constantly updated with educational realities of the 21st century.”

She said the school has qualified teachers with integrity that understood the value of quality education. She also stated that the college specialises in preparing students for international foundation academic programmes and Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) every year.

“There is the need for those in charge of education in the country to grow beyond today’s educational system where students read and cram for examinations only without being practical in knowledge and creativity. In Square College, we are known for our adherence to the global educational system, and the excellent results always recorded by our students clearly speak volumes about us.”

Mrs. Gbemisola Folayan, a parent, commended the academic works of Square College. She said the one-on-one interactive study system adopted by the management of the school had gone a long way in improving the academic performance of her children.

Another parent, Mrs. Chinyere Maduagwu, praised the school for its high standard of education. She said her children were able to pass external examinations after she moved them to the school.

“I want to thank the school administrator and her management team for giving the best functional and creative educational system to our children,” she said.

The school, the reporter learnt, has three faculties – Science, Business and Humanities and offers small-sized learning spaces, one-on-one tutorials, web classes, modern e-library, extracurricular activities; basketball and swimming. It also runs French club with Delph exam, Gavel club, ICT, basics programming and Art and Design.

The event also featured the public presentation of Square College Security App, a security dog mobile application developed by the students of the college.

According to the school, the app offers efficient home protection by automatically releasing a high-pitch continued barks like real dogs whenever the security sensors installed in a compound are triggered off by intruders.