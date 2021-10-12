By Omodele Adigun

Master Aranbada Caleb, an 11-year-old student of God Leads Private School, Badagry, Lagos, was rewarded recently for emerging the overall winner of Universal Postal Union (UPU) 2021 National Letter-writing Competition.

At the prize presentation ceremony during the World Postal Day celebration at the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Lagos headquarters, Ikeja, the zonal manager, Mrs. Toyin Egbeyemi, explained that, out of 1,555 entries nationwide, Aranbada came tops with a score of 66 per cent.

Her words: “The question for the UPU 2021 National Letter-writing Competition was ‘Write a letter of 800 words long to a family member about your experience with COVID-19’. Entries were scouted for by the 13 districts within the zone that sent out personnel who reached out to the schools. Four hundred and seventy nine entries were received within Lagos zone, while 1,555 entries were received nationwide. All the entries were submitted to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for marking and winners emerged nationwide. The first position nationwide is from Lagos zone.”

Aside from Aranbada, other winners from Lagos zone are Master Aituamen Justice Eromoseele, from Grimmes International College, Ota, who scored 60 per cent to come second, and Beyioku Oluwatosin Elizabeth, from New World College, Ota, who scored 56 per cent to place third.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .