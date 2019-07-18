Lukman Olabiyi

A 16-year-old, who acted as the one-day principal of Falomo High School, Ikoyi, Lagos, Miss Fatimah Yinus, has been struck with acute kidney failure.

She is struggling to remain alive as her health deteriorates every passing moment. This is in sharp contrast to the picture of a brilliant student that her contemporaries saw when she held the position during the 2016-2017 academic session.

Her family is appealing to the government of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all kind-hearted Nigerians to help save their daughter from untimely death.

They said N15 million was needed to carry out a kidney transplant on her so that she could bounce back to life.

The Yinus family decided to cry out for help to save Fatimah, having spent their entire savings on the patient’s frequent hemodialysis sessions, which cost above N300, 000 monthly.

As gathered, Fatimah has been in out of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island since the doctors at the hospital discovered that she was suffering from end stage renal failure.

Narrating their ordeals to Daily Sun at their makeshift residence at 53, Pike Street, Lafiaji, Lagos Island, the patient’s guardian, Adam Mohammed Sahara begged well-meaning Nigerians to rescue Fatimah

He said: “It started in April this year when we noticed that different parts of Fatimah’s body were swollen. We quickly rushed her to the General Hospital, Odan, for treatment.

“And after several tests by the doctors, they broke the said news that Fatimah was suffering from end stage renal failure. They placed her on three times a week hemodialysis at a cost of N75, 000 each. The doctors said this routine would continue until we are able raise about N15 million naira for the kidney transplant in Nigeria.

“We do not have the money to foot the bills for the transplant; that is why we are appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians to come to our aid to treat Fatimah to enable her stay alive. She is a promising child and watching her as she goes through this torture breaks our hearts. She became the one-day principal for Falomo High School for her excellence in quiz competition.

“A medical report with No Sub/GHL/1085/Vol.11/13 dated May 24, 2019 and signed by Dr. Alagbe S.C. of the general hospital stated: “The above named 16-year-old Fatimah Yinus was admitted at our institution a few months ago and treated as a case of acute on chronic renal failure.

“She will need a continuous renal replacement therapy with three times weekly hemodialysis until a renal transplant is done and this is not available in our facility.

“However, approximate price here in Nigeria for the renal transplant ranges from N10m and 15m.”

Sahara said the family could be reached for help on 08033535757.