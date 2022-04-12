By Bunmi Ogunyale

Adeyinka Dabiraoluwa has been elected chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State.

At the Congress supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and witnessed by notable SDP stalwarts including the National Legal Adviser, Joseph Achile Abu, immediate past chairman of the party in Lagos, Olaniyi Femi Ferrari, chairpersons of councils and party supporters, multiple-award-winning sports journalist, Shina Oludare emerged as publicity secretary.

Taqwallahi Ishmael and Mayowa Akinbode will serve as deputy chairman and general secretary respectively.

Other elected officers were Susan Lawanson (treasurer), Kolade Adepoju (youth speaker), Tolulope Osundolire (woman speaker), Nelson Fadeni (legal adviser), and Ibeh Kamsi (organising secretary), Adeniran Adefemi (labour and civil society), Tajudeen Omobolanle (financial secretary), Isah Samuel (assistant finacial secretary), Akpeji (assistant youth speaker) and Ojibah Chioma (auditor).